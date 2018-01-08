Small fire on roof of Trump Tower building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --Firefighters responded to the scene of a small fire in a heating and cooling unit on the roof of Trump Tower.
Smoke could be seen coming from the Midtown building.
The building was not evacuated.
A firefighter suffered a minor injury when debris fell on him. An engineer also suffered some minor smoke inhalation, but refused medical attention.
As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, there was still a heavy presence of emergency vehicles closing off the street in front of the building on Fifth Avenue.
Fire official briefs on small fire on roof of Trump Tower; fire was not inside the building; two minor injuries reported. https://t.co/oUrb9BXkGw pic.twitter.com/AazUm4qSYJ— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 8, 2018
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
