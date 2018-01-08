Small fire on roof of Trump Tower building in Midtown, 2 minor injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

Small fire on roof of Trump Tower building

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
Firefighters responded to the scene of a small fire in a heating and cooling unit on the roof of Trump Tower.

Smoke could be seen coming from the Midtown building.

The building was not evacuated.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury when debris fell on him. An engineer also suffered some minor smoke inhalation, but refused medical attention.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, there was still a heavy presence of emergency vehicles closing off the street in front of the building on Fifth Avenue.


There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trump towerbuilding firefireu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video