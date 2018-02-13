HOUSTON, Texas --Have you gotten your flu shot yet?
According to data from Walgreens, Texas is number one in the country for flu activity.
In Harris and Galveston counties, a total of five people have died this season from flu or flu-related illnesses.
Splendora ISD has waged war on the flu, even utilizing a machine that blows a mist disinfectant through the air.
According to doctors, it's not too late to get a flu shot. Even though health officials say it's only about 30 percent effective against the most powerful strain, it can help lessen the severity of symptoms.