Majority of regions with high flu activity are in Texas

The majority of the flu acitivity in the country is in Texas. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Have you gotten your flu shot yet?

According to data from Walgreens, Texas is number one in the country for flu activity.



In Harris and Galveston counties, a total of five people have died this season from flu or flu-related illnesses.

Splendora ISD has waged war on the flu, even utilizing a machine that blows a mist disinfectant through the air.

According to doctors, it's not too late to get a flu shot. Even though health officials say it's only about 30 percent effective against the most powerful strain, it can help lessen the severity of symptoms.

