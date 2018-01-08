Teen saves competitor who nearly drowned during swim meet

A Michigan teen nearly drowned during a swim meet, but a swimmer from a rival school saved his life.Xavier Staubs had just finished a medley relay race on Thursday when he realized people in the stands were yelling to get his attention."I look over in the stands and my best friends' dads were pointing down and screaming at me to look down, and I looked down and I see this kid just completely limp."Staubs immediately jumped back in to get Kamrin Samson, who was unconscious."My eyes were burning as I was doing this. I clawed to the bottom of the pool, lifted him up with one arm, pushed him to the surface and raised him to the surface with one arm," Staubs said.Thankfully, there were retired EMTs and even an ICU nurse in the stands who jumped into the pool too.Samson is home recovering after being treated in the hospital for breathing issues. He plans to swim again.