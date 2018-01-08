A Pierce County sheriff's deputy has died after being shot during a response to a burglary late Sunday night.According to the sheriff's office, the deputy responded to a 911 call during which dispatchers could hear screaming and some type of altercation. The deputy arrived at the home on 200th St. E. and chased a suspect but was struck by gunfire during the pursuit.Police have determined that two suspects were involved in the incident. One white male was found dead at the scene but police are actively looking for another black male suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous.The injured deputy was transported in critical condition to Saint Joseph's Hospital in Tacoma where he later died. That deputy was a three-year veteran of the force and was a father of three young boys.Residents were asked to stay inside their homes as police search for the outstanding suspect.