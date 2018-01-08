EDUCATION

Students return to Willowridge High School after mold cleanup

Willowridge High School will reopen today after being closed due to mold. (KTRK)

After months of mold issues at Willowridge High School in Fort Bend ISD, students will finally be able to return to classes there Monday.

Mold was discovered at the campus over the summer before Hurricane Harvey.

The district says a failure in the air conditioning system created increased humidity, allowing mold to grow.

Crews have installed a new system, replaced the floors and furniture, and repainted.

