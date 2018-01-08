EDUCATION

4 HISD schools reopening today, including one damaged by Harvey

Students returned to Robinson Elementary this morning for the first time since Harvey damaged the campus. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Four campuses in the Houston Independent School District will reopen today, including one that flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

Robinson Elementary School in northeast Houston had four feet of water after the storm. HISD says the building has undergone a major renovation, removing all porous surfaces below four feet and replacing items such as cabinets, wood surfaces, vinyl floor tiles and furniture.

The district says Robinson Elementary has been professionally sanitized and inspected as well.

Students are ready to go back to Robinson Elementary for the first time since Hurricane Harvey.



During the renovation, students relocated to Pleasantville Elementary School and Holland Middle School.

Teachers greet students on first day back at Robinson Elementary.



HISD has three high schools reopening after renovations unrelated to Harvey. Sharpstown and Scarborough High School's remodeling was part of the 2012 bond program.

North Forest High School is moving across the street to a $59 million campus. It was rebuilt using state money.

Schools in HISD are not the only ones heading back to school Monday now that winter break is over. Alvin ISD and Fort Bend ISD will also resume classes.

