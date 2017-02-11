It was a tragic accident that witnesses will never forget at the World Trade Center Oculus.Police say around 5:30 a.m. Port Authority Police responded when sources say 29-year-old Jenny Santos fell from a top-tier escalator near the train entrance while trying to grab her twin sister's hat.She fell more than 30 feet to the main concourse below.Santos was rushed to a New York hospital where she was later pronounced dead.Santos was an assistant coach of a rowing academy. The head coach says that Santos will be 'dearly missed.'The escalator remained closed for several hours Saturday as Port Authority Police continued their investigation.There were no service interruptions to Oculus during the investigation.