Family and friends searching for missing journalist last seen in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Family and friends are searching for a missing journalist last seen Saturday evening in Houston.

According to various social media posts, Courtney Roland was last seen leaving a football camp in Houston around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The post states that she left in an Uber and arrived home. After leaving her home, she hasn't been heard from since.



Roland, a reporter for Rivals.com, last communicated with a friend at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Her last known location was in the Heights, according to a post on Twitter.

According to the post, she was worried "that she was being followed by a blue truck leaving Walgreens."

Roland was last seen wearing a Remington hat and camouflage. She was driving a 2015 silver Jeep Cherokee with license plate HZC7778.



The family has filed a missing persons report with Houston police, officials confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.


