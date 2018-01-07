HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Family and friends are searching for a missing journalist last seen Saturday evening in Houston.
According to various social media posts, Courtney Roland was last seen leaving a football camp in Houston around 4 p.m. Saturday.
The post states that she left in an Uber and arrived home. After leaving her home, she hasn't been heard from since.
Update... just spoke to her roommate so she did make it home after our tryout and left in her car... last contact with roommate was close to midnight via text https://t.co/MSyM5xmfjT— Team Texas Elite (@teamtexas7on7) January 8, 2018
Roland, a reporter for Rivals.com, last communicated with a friend at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Her last known location was in the Heights, according to a post on Twitter.
According to the post, she was worried "that she was being followed by a blue truck leaving Walgreens."
Roland was last seen wearing a Remington hat and camouflage. She was driving a 2015 silver Jeep Cherokee with license plate HZC7778.
Any Texas Dawgs out there, especially in the Houston area...anyone out there...please keep an eye out for @CourtneyRivals. Left in an UBER and hasn’t been heard from. If seen please call HPD at 832-394-1840...@RealJoshReddick could you please retweet bud..thanks pic.twitter.com/zlOHsfVeQ6— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) January 8, 2018
If anyone has seen @CourtneyRivals today or last night, please call HPD missing person at 832-394-1840 pic.twitter.com/pAuURGxbuQ— Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 8, 2018
The family has filed a missing persons report with Houston police, officials confirmed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff