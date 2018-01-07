Update... just spoke to her roommate so she did make it home after our tryout and left in her car... last contact with roommate was close to midnight via text https://t.co/MSyM5xmfjT — Team Texas Elite (@teamtexas7on7) January 8, 2018

Any Texas Dawgs out there, especially in the Houston area...anyone out there...please keep an eye out for @CourtneyRivals. Left in an UBER and hasn’t been heard from. If seen please call HPD at 832-394-1840...@RealJoshReddick could you please retweet bud..thanks pic.twitter.com/zlOHsfVeQ6 — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) January 8, 2018

If anyone has seen @CourtneyRivals today or last night, please call HPD missing person at 832-394-1840 pic.twitter.com/pAuURGxbuQ — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 8, 2018

Family and friends are searching for a missing journalist last seen Saturday evening in Houston.According to various social media posts, Courtney Roland was last seen leaving a football camp in Houston around 4 p.m. Saturday.The post states that she left in an Uber and arrived home. After leaving her home, she hasn't been heard from since.Roland, a reporter for Rivals.com, last communicated with a friend at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Her last known location was in the Heights, according to a post on Twitter.According to the post, she was worried "that she was being followed by a blue truck leaving Walgreens."Roland was last seen wearing a Remington hat and camouflage. She was driving a 2015 silver Jeep Cherokee with license plate HZC7778.The family has filed a missing persons report with Houston police, officials confirmed.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.