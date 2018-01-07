TRAFFIC

Rollover crash sends bus into river after colliding with SUV in China

A traffic camera caught what happened moments after the SUV collided with the bus. (KTRK)

A highway camera recorded a crash that sent a bus rolling down into a river.

Chinese officials said an SUV veered into oncoming traffic then broadsided a commuter bus.

The bus rolled off the road before splashing down into the river below.

Passengers said they ended up in waist-deep water in the bus.

Both drivers and two bus passengers were injured in the crash.

Police are investigating whether the SUV driver was under the influence.

