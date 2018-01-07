A highway camera recorded a crash that sent a bus rolling down into a river.
Chinese officials said an SUV veered into oncoming traffic then broadsided a commuter bus.
The bus rolled off the road before splashing down into the river below.
Passengers said they ended up in waist-deep water in the bus.
Both drivers and two bus passengers were injured in the crash.
Police are investigating whether the SUV driver was under the influence.
