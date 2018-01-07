1 person injured in accidental shooting at gun range

HCSO Patrol worked an accidental shooting at around 2:40pm. The injured male was shooting a handgun at the Best Shot Gun Range ,when a malfunction occurred as he tried to clear the weapon the gun discharged striking him. He was transported to a local hospital in good condition. — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 7, 2018

One person was injured in an accidental shooting at the Best Shot Range on Sunday in Friendswood.According to investigators, the person was shot when a malfunction occurred while he was attempting to clear the weapon.Deputies said the gun discharged and struck the victim in the neck.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in good condition."As an investigation is currently underway, we will not make a further statement on the matter until it is appropriate," the gun range said on Facebook.The gun range is closed until further notice.