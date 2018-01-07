1 person injured in accidental shooting at gun range

1 person injured in accidental shooting at gun range. (KTRK)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was injured in an accidental shooting at the Best Shot Range on Sunday in Friendswood.

According to investigators, the person was shot when a malfunction occurred while he was attempting to clear the weapon.

Deputies said the gun discharged and struck the victim in the neck.



The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in good condition.

"As an investigation is currently underway, we will not make a further statement on the matter until it is appropriate," the gun range said on Facebook.



The gun range is closed until further notice.

