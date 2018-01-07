Police are investigating a string of car break-ins at a church in southwest Houston.According to investigators, nearly 20 vehicles were vandalized while worshipers sat inside Greater Truth Temple Church of God in Christ on W. Orem Drive.A church member sounded the alarm when he went outside to the parking lot to answer a phone call and saw two men breaking windows. The suspects were taking any valuables they could find.He called for help and another church member attempted to grab the door of the getaway car, but it pulled away."They left blood, DNA on one vehicle, blood on another vehicle and cell phone," Pastor Dexter Kyle said. "They just left pieces of evidence everywhere."In the surveillance video, the suspects can be seen leaving the parking lot in a vehicle with paper plates."The first thing that went through my mind is that they may have stolen my computer," said Whitney Manuel. "I walked out and sure enough, it was gone."It should be pointed out that all the cars were locked."It's disheartening when they resort to violence," said church member Jefreshia Bell, whose car window was smashed. "They don't realize that we work hard for our things, and it's not fair that they take them away from us."Police have not identified the suspects.The church has security cameras and at least ten members are licensed to carry handguns -- and they do at services.Pastor Kyle said he will be considering additional security precautions."We used to have respect for the church," he said. "The lesson is that you must be very careful because sometime you may run into somebody you can't run away from."