Police chief charged with seeking sex from undercover agent posing as 14-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Police chief charged with seeking sex from agent posing as 14-year-old girl. (KTRK)

LEECHBURG, Pa. --
State prosecutors are accusing the police chief in a small Pennsylvania town of trying to solicit sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

The attorney general's office on Friday arrested 40-year-old Leechburg Police Chief Michael W. Diebold at a spot in Westmoreland County where he had allegedly hoped to meet up with the girl.

Prosecutors say he's charged with two felonies: unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

A telephone message left at Diebold's home wasn't immediately returned.

An officer answering the Leechburg Police phone says he learned of the arrest late Friday from news reporters.

Part of Diebold's left arm was amputated last year in a fireworks accident during a fire company carnival.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
officer arrestedundercoversex crimesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video