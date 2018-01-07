State prosecutors are accusing the police chief in a small Pennsylvania town of trying to solicit sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.The attorney general's office on Friday arrested 40-year-old Leechburg Police Chief Michael W. Diebold at a spot in Westmoreland County where he had allegedly hoped to meet up with the girl.Prosecutors say he's charged with two felonies: unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.A telephone message left at Diebold's home wasn't immediately returned.An officer answering the Leechburg Police phone says he learned of the arrest late Friday from news reporters.Part of Diebold's left arm was amputated last year in a fireworks accident during a fire company carnival.