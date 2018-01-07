BUSINESS

Disney's Coco inspires economic boom for Mexican guitar makers

In one little town, guitar makers have been very busy since Disney's "Coco" hit theaters.

PARACHO, Mexico (KTRK) --
The popular Disney movie "Coco" is giving guitar makers in one tiny Mexican town something to sing about.

Guitar makers in Paracho, Michoacán, Mexico say their guitars stood out in film, and now they are flying off the shelves.

The guitar makers are also adding a little flair inspired by the movie, painting Dia de Los Muertos-themes skulls and symbols in multiple colors onto the guitars.

Those musical instruments are now finding homes around the world as the instrument maker ships internationally to meet the demand.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

Disney Pixar's "Coco" premiered at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, and the film's stars were excited and proud to share their love for the movie.

Inspiration can happen at any moment. For Pixar director Lee Unkrich it happened during a visit with his family to Epcot at Walt Disney World in 2011.


