SHOPPING

EARNED HISTORY: Houston baker creates Astros World Series trophy groom's cake

EMBED </>More Videos

At the Bridal Extravaganza, you can check out this incredible groom's cake shaped like the Astros World Series trophy. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Want to hit a home run with the groom's cake at your wedding?

Check out this awesome confection shaped like the Astros' World Series trophy!

The two-tiered cake designed by Houston's Who Made The Cake is on display today at this year's Bridal Extravaganza at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The cake features the Houston Astros' signature rainbow and is topped with those familiar flags seen on the World Series trophy.

Today is the last day you can visit the bridal show. It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at GRB.

At this year's event, there are more than 350 venders, 700 display showcases and a runway stage.

Organizers said the biggest trends for weddings in 2018 are rumored favorites of the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Their wedding in May is expected to flip the script on royal weddings. Prince Harry, for example, is said to have requested a banana-flavored cake instead of the standard fruit cake.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
shoppingweddingcakedessertsHouston Astrosworld seriesMLBsportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Dollar store grocery items at a fraction of the cost
Katy Mills Mall is finally ready to leave the 90s behind
More Shopping
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video