Want to hit a home run with the groom's cake at your wedding?Check out this awesome confection shaped like the Astros' World Series trophy!The two-tiered cake designed by Houston'sis on display today at this year's Bridal Extravaganza at the George R. Brown Convention Center.The cake features the Houston Astros' signature rainbow and is topped with those familiar flags seen on the World Series trophy.Today is the last day you can visit the bridal show. It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at GRB.At this year's event, there are more than 350 venders, 700 display showcases and a runway stage.Organizers said the biggest trends for weddings in 2018 are rumored favorites of the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Their wedding in May is expected to flip the script on royal weddings. Prince Harry, for example, is said to have requested a banana-flavored cake instead of the standard fruit cake.