Skiers stuck in chairlift swing violently in 86 MPH winds

Two skiers were left dangling from a chair lift at a ski resort in Gaschurn, Austria.

GASCHURN, Austria (KTRK) --
Two skiers were left dangling from a chairlift at a ski resort on Wednesday during a severe snow storms with winds up to 86 MPH

The video shows terrified skiers stuck in a chairlift swinging violently from side to side emerged as Storm Eleanor sweeps through Europe after battering Britain.

The footage was shot at the Vorarlberg ski resort, where people were left trapped in the lift system as the strong winds suddenly took hold.

No one was injured in the accident, according to CNN.

