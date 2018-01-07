Hunter risks his own life to save deer stuck on frozen river

Dramatic new video shows that dangerous rescue mission as ice started to crack under a hunter's feet.
"I said, 'If I fall through, pull me as tight as you can.' Definitely, I'm not going to lie, I was scared," hunter Michael Konopka said. "It's thick ice, but you fall through, the current takes you down and you're looking up taking your last couple of breaths for a deer."
You can see Konopka walking on the ice with a strap wrapped around him.
He then picks up the deer and slowly begins to inch back towards his son.
Konopka then lets the deer go free. He said he and his son followed the deer to make sure she was okay.
