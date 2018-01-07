ANIMAL RESCUE

Hunter risks his own life to save deer stuck on frozen river

EMBED </>More Videos

As the ice cracked around his feet, Michael Konopka rescued the deer and then inched slowly back to safety.

A father and son in Pennsylvania helped rescue a deer stuck on a frozen river.

Dramatic new video shows that dangerous rescue mission as ice started to crack under a hunter's feet.

"I said, 'If I fall through, pull me as tight as you can.' Definitely, I'm not going to lie, I was scared," hunter Michael Konopka said. "It's thick ice, but you fall through, the current takes you down and you're looking up taking your last couple of breaths for a deer."

You can see Konopka walking on the ice with a strap wrapped around him.

He then picks up the deer and slowly begins to inch back towards his son.

Konopka then lets the deer go free. He said he and his son followed the deer to make sure she was okay.

SEE MORE: DEER RESCUE

Big buck rescued from high water in Angleton
EMBED More News Videos

Men rescue big buck from flood waters

Rescue crews free deer stuck in pond for nearly a day
EMBED More News Videos

AJ Ross has the story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdeer rescueanimal rescueu.s. & worldhuntingwintersnowPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
Rescued dog to become therapy animal
Photos of Burmese python swallowing deer released by officials
Rescuers free dog trapped in abandoned pickup for 4 days
Abused dog found in trash bag adopted by loving family
Missouri man arrested after puppies found covered in latex paint
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video