Man found fatally shot in car in SW Houston

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car on Forum Park Drive in southwest Houston.Police say at least three men were involved in a drive-by shooting on 8900 Braeswood early Sunday morning."One group of males get in one vehicle, another group of males get into another vehicle, they take off," said HPD Sgt. Joshua Horn. "Apparently, somewhere down the street, there was an exchange of gunfire."Several shots were fired, according to reports.The passenger in one of the vehicles was killed.The driver was grazed by a bullet and is expected to recover.