Police are searching for at least two gunmen after two women were shot and wounded Sunday morning at a nightclub.The incident happened around 12 a.m. on the 12900 block of Westheimer.According to police, an altercation between a group of people took place inside the club before at least two suspects left and came back with guns and opened fire, shooting about 20 shots.Police say two innocent women were shot in a vehicle while passing by the club's parking lot.One of the victims was shot in the leg and the other in the elbow. Both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.Police say the shooting may have been gang-related.