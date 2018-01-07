Sweeny police chief airlifted to hospital after being hit in accident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Sweeny police chief is recovering this morning after he was hit by an 18-wheeler.

Chief John Barnard was airlifted to a Houston hospital Saturday evening after being hit while directing traffic, authorities said.

Barnard was on FM 524 near SH-35 when he was hit by the truck. Officials said Barnard has a side job directing traffic.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We do not know if that driver is facing charges.


