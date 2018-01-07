Sweeny police chief airlifted to hospital after being hit in accident

The Sweeny police chief is recovering this morning after he was hit by an 18-wheeler.Chief John Barnard was airlifted to a Houston hospital Saturday evening after being hit while directing traffic, authorities said.Barnard was on FM 524 near SH-35 when he was hit by the truck. Officials said Barnard has a side job directing traffic.He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.We do not know if that driver is facing charges.