A man was arrested and shot at by a Baytown officer after authorities say he robbed two banks Saturday morning.Officers responded to the first bank robbery around 10:30 a.m. on 730 Rollingbrook Drive in Baytown.Minutes later, officers said they were called to a second robbery at a TDECU bank on 6011 Garth Road.When officers arrived to the second bank robbery, deputies found 32-year-old Victor Luna hiding behind a building with a weapon.According to reports, an officer shot at the man, but did not strike him.He fled the scene in a vehicle, but stopped a short distance later and was taken into custody.