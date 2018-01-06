Officer shoots at armed bank robbery suspect in Baytown

A man was arrested and shot at by a Baytown officer after authorities say he robbed two banks Saturday morning.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Officers responded to the first bank robbery around 10:30 a.m. on 730 Rollingbrook Drive in Baytown.

Minutes later, officers said they were called to a second robbery at a TDECU bank on 6011 Garth Road.

When officers arrived to the second bank robbery, deputies found 32-year-old Victor Luna hiding behind a building with a weapon.

According to reports, an officer shot at the man, but did not strike him.

He fled the scene in a vehicle, but stopped a short distance later and was taken into custody.

