CELEBRITY

Usher may have been in Texas for more than the Rockets game

EMBED </>More Videos

R&B singer Usher in Houston, may have invested in Freeport company

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There was some surprise last Thursday night when Usher sat courtside of the Rockets-Warriors game in Houston.

While the marquee, nationally-televised game commanded the presence of superstars, the pop singer's attendance was a mystery.


Fans, of course, took pictures and plastered the R&B singer all over social media.

The Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Rockets' Trevor Ariza even showed the chart-topper some love by nearly crushing him when they flew out of bounds during the game. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Eyewitness News did some digging and may have found out why Usher was in Houston last week.

According to reports, Usher may have invested in a gas company in Freeport.

A few pictures surfaced on social media of Usher at the Freeport LNG shale gas company.



We can't confirm any of the singer's investment, but if reports are true, Houston could see much more of the singer.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityinvestingHouston Rocketstexas newsFreeportHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
George H.W. Bush and Brad Paisley shared lunch together
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video