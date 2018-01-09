There was some surprise last Thursday night when Usher sat courtside of the Rockets-Warriors game in Houston.While the marquee, nationally-televised game commanded the presence of superstars, the pop singer's attendance was a mystery.Fans, of course, took pictures and plastered the R&B singer all over social media.The Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Rockets' Trevor Ariza even showed the chart-topper some love by nearly crushing him when they flew out of bounds during the game. Fortunately, no one was injured.Eyewitness News did some digging and may have found out why Usher was in Houston last week.According to reports, Usher may have invested in a gas company in Freeport.A few pictures surfaced on social media of Usher at the Freeport LNG shale gas company.We can't confirm any of the singer's investment, but if reports are true, Houston could see much more of the singer.