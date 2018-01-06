Mother, 4-year-old daughter found stabbed to death

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother and her four-year-old daughter were stabbed to death in Columbus, Ohio. (KTRK)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KTRK) --
Investigators are scrambling for clues after the double murder of a mother and her 4-year-old daughter.

The victims were stabbed to death and left between the back of a house and a detached garage in Columbus, Ohio.

Police say a co-worker found the bodies after going to the home to check on Nicole Duckson, 34, after she didn't show up for work.

Neighbors in the area were stunned.

"This is just a shock to see anything like that. You know everybody tend their own business, but we all come out and speak and move forward. We never had anything like this," neighbor Deanna Sanders said.

Police say it's likely the victims knew the attacker, but so far no suspects have been arrested.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
double murderstabbingwoman killedchild killedhomicide investigationOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video