Mother, 4-year-old daughter found stabbed to death

Investigators are scrambling for clues after the double murder of a mother and her 4-year-old daughter.The victims were stabbed to death and left between the back of a house and a detached garage in Columbus, Ohio.Police say a co-worker found the bodies after going to the home to check on Nicole Duckson, 34, after she didn't show up for work.Neighbors in the area were stunned."This is just a shock to see anything like that. You know everybody tend their own business, but we all come out and speak and move forward. We never had anything like this," neighbor Deanna Sanders said.Police say it's likely the victims knew the attacker, but so far no suspects have been arrested.