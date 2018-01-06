Kitten frozen to boat dock saved by sheriff

A kitten that got stuck in the bitter cold in Kentucky is now safe thanks, to efforts by police officers and concerned residents.Temperatures were so low that the animal became frozen almost instantly when its wet paws hit frigid ground."It fell in the water and came up on the little piece of dock, just left of the steps and froze right to the dock," Roy Jasper, the guy who found the kitten said.The Jasper's used a camera to try and find the kitten down the marina.Roy and his wife, Laurie, couldn't get to the kitten, but were worried sick when the kitten got stuck and disappeared.Roy showed up again 11 hours later and called for backup."So I poured the water on his front feet, and in a few seconds, they did come loose," Mercy County Sheriff Ernie Kelty said.The sheriff continued to cut the kitten's frozen fur which was also frozen."And then he put him under his shirt, and walked up here and gave him to me. Of course, Laurie took him in and wiped him down with towels. He was solid wet," said RoyThe stray kitten that was once out in the cold now has a new home and heroic name."We're naming him after the sheriff. His name will be Ernie."