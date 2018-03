A dog in Friendswood is slowly recovering after it was shot in the spine with a BB gun.A veterinarian at the Family Hospital of Friendswood helped to nurse the dog back to health after it was found injured.The hospital told ABC13 that it was too risky to do surgery, so they are using water therapy.We received video of the dog during the recovery process walking in the water.We're hoping the dog can make a fast and full recovery!