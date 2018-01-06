Someone in Florida just woke up $450 million richer.A single $450 million jackpot-winning ticket in Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in Florida, lottery officials said.The numbers drawn were 28, 30, 39, 59 and 70, plus the Mega Ball 10.The jackpot winner will receive an estimated prize of $450 million ($281 million cash).The $450 million jackpot was the fourth largest in the game's history. The jackpot had been rolling since October, when the last jackpot of $42 million was won by players in Michigan and Rhode Island, according to Mega Millions.Also in Friday night's drawing, there were two Match 5 tickets sold in Texas, one in Baytown and one in Humble. One of the winners' tickets included the optional Megaplier worth $3 million.