Dad of Alabama quarterback says son is ready for college football's biggest stage

Averion Hurts talks about his son's upcoming National Championship game against Georgia.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jalen Hurts started for the Alabama Crimson Tide at quarterback as a true freshman last year.

His fourth quarter touchdown run would have been the game winner in the National Championship game against Clemson, if Deshaun Watson hadn't led a comeback.

Now, Jalen is back in the title game and has some unfinished business.

Jalen's father, Averion Hurts, is the head coach at Channelview High School.

RELATED: Dad of Jalen Hurts: 'I'd never bet against him. He's very competitive'
Alabama's Jalen Hurts learned to remain calm from his dad, current Channelview head coach Averion Hurts.



He says his son is ready.

"He's built for this, built for this his entire life," Averion Hurts said. "This moment will never be too big."

Jalen takes after his dad.

Averion Hurts taught his son never to get too high and not to get too low.

"The biggest thing is to go out and relax and have fun." he added. "Enjoy the game. There's a lot pressure but play the position. He understands it."


