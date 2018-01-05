EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1690481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alabama's Jalen Hurts learned to remain calm from his dad, current Channelview head coach Averion Hurts.

Jalen Hurts started for the Alabama Crimson Tide at quarterback as a true freshman last year.His fourth quarter touchdown run would have been the game winner in the National Championship game against Clemson, if Deshaun Watson hadn't led a comeback.Now, Jalen is back in the title game and has some unfinished business.Jalen's father, Averion Hurts, is the head coach at Channelview High School.He says his son is ready."He's built for this, built for this his entire life," Averion Hurts said. "This moment will never be too big."Jalen takes after his dad.Averion Hurts taught his son never to get too high and not to get too low."The biggest thing is to go out and relax and have fun." he added. "Enjoy the game. There's a lot pressure but play the position. He understands it."