New American Spot 'Emmaline' Debuts In Montrose

HOUSTON, Texas --A new modern American/European spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 3210 W. Dallas St. in Montrose, the fresh arrival is called Emmaline.
This newcomer is the latest creation from restaurant veteran Sam Governale (Fleming's Steakhouse). It specializes in elevated cuisine, with European twists on classic American fare.
On the menu, expect to see starters like local burrata with basil, piperade, and black garlic, and Tunisian crudo with apple, buttermilk, harissa, and pistachio.
For entrees, look for dishes like wood-fired cioppino bianco with prawns, mussels, clams, vermouth, tomato, and fennel; and stuffed peppers with smoked ancient grains, currants, pine nuts, cauliflower couscous, and basil tahini.
Rounding things out are Italian entrees like a "South" pizza with marinated ricotta, eggplant, tomato, basil, mint, and calabrian chili; and lamb pappardelle with caponata, marinated ricotta, andbread crumb gremolata. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Emmaline is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Kristy A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16th, said: "Love this place! It'll be my new go-to restaurant. The oysters are the best you'll ever have. You must try the burrata and eggplant apps. Scallops, salmon, and steak frites are our favorites so far."
And Konstantinos C. said: "This is my new favorite restaurant in Houston! Amazing food, cozy ambiance, great wine list. What's not to like?"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Emmaline is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-11pm, Friday from 11am-midnight, Saturday from 10am-midnight, and Sunday from 10am-9pm.