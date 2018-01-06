FOOD & DRINK

Downtown Houston set to get giant new food hall

Lyric Center will be a downtown Houston culinary marketplace (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A food hall unlike any other is set to open in fall 2018 in the heart of downtown Houston's Theater District.

The $58 million, 31,000-square foot culinary marketplace will be called Lyric Market, attached to the Lyric Center.

The market is expected to be a magnet for Houstonians and tourists alike. Plans include a restaurant, a bar and lounge, underground speakeasy and more. Set at the intersection of Smith and Prairie, the food hall will be fully enclosed in glass, designed by Joel Mozersky Design and kitchen know-how of James Beard Award Winning kitchen designer, Jimi Yui of Yui Design. The exterior will include LED-lit panels and a glass box hovering 60 feet above the sidewalks of downtown. The terrace is planned with plentiful seating, fire pits, and a view over Lyric Place below.

Lyric Market is the vision of real estate developer Jonathan Enav, as a joint project with Houston-based restaurant group Clark Cooper Concepts.

"When designing Lyric Market, every part of creating that exhilarating experience has been thought of," Enav said. "Throughout, you will find yourself surrounded by a beautifully designed space crafted with painstaking attention to detail, an exciting atmosphere filled with live music, and the hustle and bustle of an international market all in downtown Houston."

