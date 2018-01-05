A scam threatening residents with a fine for missing jury duty is making its way around Fort Bend County, officials said."We want Fort Bend County citizens to realize immediately that this call is a scam," Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a statement. "The callers have some basic information about you and they also use the correct terminology in an attempt to make the call sound legitimate."According to the sheriff's office, the caller claims to be with the sheriff's office and informs the resident they they will have to pay a fine for missing jury duty. The caller already has the victim's home address and says they must get a money order made to Money Trak for $996 to cover all costs associated with a bench warrant for two class C misdemeanors.Deputies said the caller also states that if the money is sent with an affidavit, the victim will no longer be required to serve on jury duty in the future."No government agency solicits money over the phone - not the county, not the state nor the federal government," Nehls added.If you have been contacted by scammers, you are encouraged to call Sheriff Nehls at 713-419-5994.