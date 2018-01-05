HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The suspect accused of robbing more than 15 Houston area businesses has been arrested, according to police.
The man has committed robberies the same way each time, walking up to the counter with the appearance of trying to buy something.
But then, the suspect hands the employee a note threatening to shoot the clerk if he or she does not hand over money from the register.
Details of the suspect's arrest were not released, but Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers confirmed the suspect is in custody.
Here is a closer look at the armed robber's trail of terror, according to police:
Dec. 1: Walgreens Pharmacy, 5202 Almeda Road
Dec. 2: Walgreens Pharmacy, 2612 Smith Street
Dec. 2: Subway restaurant, 4807 San Jacinto
Dec. 4: Subway restaurant, 1101 Holman
Dec. 5: Subway restaurant, 3518 South Shepherd Drive
Dec. 5: Pizza L'Vino, 2524 Rice Boulevard
Dec. 6: CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Washington Avenue
Dec. 6: Walgreen Pharmacy, 5280 Buffalo Speedway
Dec. 6: Joann Fabrics and Crafts, 5520 Weslayan Street
Dec.7: Trader Joe's, 2922 South Shepherd Drive
Dec.11: Bed Bath & Beyond, 3102 Kirby Drive
Dec.12: Oui Desserts, 3411 Kirby Drive
Dec.14: Tuesday Morning, 2183 Portsmouth Street
Dec.16: Walgreens Pharmacy, 5202 Almeda
Dec.18: 904 West Dallas
Dec.18: CVS Pharmacy, 917 Main
