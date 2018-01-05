EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2800155" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly-released surveillance video shows a serial robber on the run in Houston after a rash of scary encounters.

The suspect accused of robbing more than 15 Houston area businesses has been arrested, according to police.The man has committed robberies the same way each time, walking up to the counter with the appearance of trying to buy something.But then, the suspect hands the employee a note threatening to shoot the clerk if he or she does not hand over money from the register.Details of the suspect's arrest were not released, but Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers confirmed the suspect is in custody.Dec. 1: Walgreens Pharmacy, 5202 Almeda RoadDec. 2: Walgreens Pharmacy, 2612 Smith StreetDec. 2: Subway restaurant, 4807 San JacintoDec. 4: Subway restaurant, 1101 HolmanDec. 5: Subway restaurant, 3518 South Shepherd DriveDec. 5: Pizza L'Vino, 2524 Rice BoulevardDec. 6: CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Washington AvenueDec. 6: Walgreen Pharmacy, 5280 Buffalo SpeedwayDec. 6: Joann Fabrics and Crafts, 5520 Weslayan StreetDec.7: Trader Joe's, 2922 South Shepherd DriveDec.11: Bed Bath & Beyond, 3102 Kirby DriveDec.12: Oui Desserts, 3411 Kirby DriveDec.14: Tuesday Morning, 2183 Portsmouth StreetDec.16: Walgreens Pharmacy, 5202 AlmedaDec.18: 904 West DallasDec.18: CVS Pharmacy, 917 Main