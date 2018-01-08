SPORTS

Astros Championship trophy tour starts today

The Astros announced Friday morning that the teams Championship Trophy Tour presented by Mattress Firm will kick off Monday, Jan. 8. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros announced that the Championship Trophy is headed out on tour, starting today.

Astros Championship Trophy tour will give fans the opportunity to take photos with the Commissioner's Trophy as it makes over 100 stops throughout Texas.

The tour kiced off this morning with Mayor Sylvester Turner at Houston's City Hall, located at 901 Bagby St. in downtown at 10:00 a.m.

"Bringing the first World Series Championship to Houston has been an incredible source of pride for the entire Astros organization," said Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan. "We look forward to making the Commissioner's Trophy available to Astros fans and reliving that historic experience."

The tour will make its major public first stop at Mattress Firm Meyerland at 8705 S. West Loop on Monday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. It's one of the first opportunities fans have to visit and take photos with the Commissioner's Trophy.

"Mattress Firm is thrilled to support the Astros Championship Trophy Tour and bring the excitement of our first World Championship to the fans," said Mattress Firm President and CEO Ken Murphy. "We look forward to seeing Astros fans throughout our home region celebrate this historic achievement with the Commissioner's Trophy."

This tour will also coincide with the Astros FanFest on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Minute Maid Park.

