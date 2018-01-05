Abilene Christian University is discouraging students from applying for a job at Hooters.The restaurant, known for its wings and wait staff, is opening a new location near Abilene University in North Texas.In a statement to a local television station, the school said, "We have asked students to consider both what Hooters represents and whether that is something they really want to support in terms of both their faith and the value this business model places on women."The new Hooters location will be about a mile and a half from the campus.