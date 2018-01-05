FOOD & DRINK

Head down to the island for Galveston Restaurant Week

Head down to the island for Galveston Restaurant Week.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're heading down to Galveston Island anytime over the next two weeks, be sure to bring your appetite.

Galveston Restaurant Week kicks off Jan. 6 and runs through Jan. 21. Now in its seventh year, the event allows diners to enjoy meals from more than 30 different restaurants.

Lunch, brunch and breakfast range between $10-$20 in price, while dinner is $20-$35. Similar to Houston Restaurant Weeks, Galveston's event donates a portion of each meal to charity. This year, Galveston Restaurant Week benefits the non-profit Access Care of Coastal Texas with money going toward providing meals for those with HIV/AIDS.

You don't need any tickets or passes for Galveston Restaurant Week, but reservations are strongly recommended.

Here are some of the highlights:

Pelican Grille at Moody Gardens Golf Course

How about a round of golf while you dine? Pelican Grille is offering a package where you can hit the 18-hole course and get a free replay round.

The package normally starts at $100 depending on the day of the week. For Galveston Restaurant Week, it's $75.

The Gumbo Diner

At the Gumbo Diner, you can grab breakfast or lunch for just $10 per person. The menu includes chicken and waffles, beignets, poboys and of course, gumbo.

Number 13

For dinner during a night on the town, try the upscale steak house Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood. You can eat a three-course meal for $35 per person. Choose items such as Alaskan Red King Crab Dip, Number 13 Beef Wellington and Warm Cacao Berry Chocolate Molten.

Taquilo's

Satisfy your craving for Tex-Mex at Taquilo's. The downtown Galveston restaurant will serve lunch for $10 per person, and that includes dessert.

Trattoria La Vigna

If you're looking for a taste of Italy on the island, Trattoria La Vigna offers a $15 menu for lunch and a $25 menu for dinner. Dinner is three courses, with the chef's dessert of the day rounding out the last portion.

Click here for the full list of participating restaurants.

