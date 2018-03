If you drive on SH-288, expect to see a significant road closure this weekend.The northbound lanes of SH-288 will be blocked off in Brazoria County, between FM-518 and McHard.The closure will last from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. As an alternate route, take Almeda Drive or Cullen Boulevard.Additionally, on Friday evening, the westbound lanes of US-290 will be blocked off at Antoine. Detour to Hempstead Highway.