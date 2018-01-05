PETS & ANIMALS

Dog reunited with owners after being snatched by eagle

Dog reunited with family after eagle attack (KTRK)

PALMERTON, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --
A dog is back home with her family after she was snatched by an eagle in eastern Pennsylvania.

Monica Gary Newhard's bichon frise, Zoey, had been playing in a fenced yard when she was taken by the bird on Tuesday.

A woman named Christina Hartman found Zoey on the side of the road shivering and covered in icicles.

Hartman took the dog home and spotted Newhard's Facebook post about her missing pet. Hartman got in touch with the family, reuniting them with Zoey.

Newhard later posted a picture on Facebook of her and her daughter with Zoey, along with an apology for not protecting the dog adequately and thanking the public for their help.

