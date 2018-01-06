BOAT SHOW

63rd annual Houston Boat Show opens with ceremony honoring Harvey heroes

The Houston Boat Show is encouraging people to share their boat rescues videos using #BoatHeroes,

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Boats are taking over NRG!

The 63rd Houston Boat Show kicked off Friday with a special ceremony honoring several people who used their boats during Hurricane Harvey rescues.

ABC13 spoke with one of the boaters honored for making some harrowing rescues. He fought back tears describing his experience.

"I lost everything during Hurricane Ike, so I've seen a lot. You know I've got tears in my eyes now. When you're doing it, you don't realize the magnitude of it. And I've drove down back down that road about two months later. And I was talking to someone on the phone, and I had to pull off the road and I just started crying," Kenny Bleakney of LaMarque said.

Bleakney was one of 18 others honored before doors opened for the boat show.

People are encouraged to share more of their Harvey boat rescue stories by using #Boatheroes on social media.

Tickets for the boat show are $12 for adults. The event ends Jan. 14.
