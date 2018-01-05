HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --FEMA is helping homeowners in Harris County rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.
The agency is teaming up with home improvement stores to offer free tips on flood insurance, building hazard-resistant homes and elevating utilities.
You can stop by the following Ace Hardware stores from Jan. 8 - Jan. 13 to talk to the experts.
Cypress Ace Hardware - 11655 Jones Rd, Houston, Texas 77070
Mon. Jan. 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Jan. 9 - Sat. Jan. 13: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Hardware City - Ace Hardware - 14455 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77079
Mon. Jan. 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Jan. 9 - Sat. Jan. 13: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Chamberlin Ace Hardware - 9440 S. Hwy. 6, Houston, Texas 77083
Mon. Jan. 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Jan. 9 - Sat. Jan. 13: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
