Free repair advice for homeowners affected by Harvey in Harris County

FEMA is helping homeowners rebuild after Harvey. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
FEMA is helping homeowners in Harris County rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

The agency is teaming up with home improvement stores to offer free tips on flood insurance, building hazard-resistant homes and elevating utilities.

You can stop by the following Ace Hardware stores from Jan. 8 - Jan. 13 to talk to the experts.

Cypress Ace Hardware - 11655 Jones Rd, Houston, Texas 77070

Mon. Jan. 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Jan. 9 - Sat. Jan. 13: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hardware City - Ace Hardware - 14455 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77079

Mon. Jan. 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Jan. 9 - Sat. Jan. 13: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Chamberlin Ace Hardware - 9440 S. Hwy. 6, Houston, Texas 77083

Mon. Jan. 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Jan. 9 - Sat. Jan. 13: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

