Man who led police on high-speed chase in Jaguar explains why he ran

The man led police on a high-speed chase overnight Thursday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police have arrested a suspect driving a Jaguar on the Eastex Freeway and the North Loop.

The suspect was taken into custody after crashing near the North Loop at Yale street.

Chase suspect speaks to ABC13 from back of the police car. There is graphic language in raw interview.


Investigators say an officer on patrol attempted to stop the driver for a broken tail light, not stopping at a stop sign and an expired registration sticker.

When the officer tried to pull the driver over, he pulled off.

During the chase, police say the driver threw multiple items out the window and slowed the car down to about five miles per hour letting a man and woman jump out the vehicle.

The driver kept going and a few moments later lost control of the Jaguar and slammed into a wall near the Shepherd and Durham exit.

According to officers, the man and woman claimed they were kidnapped, but officers confirmed they were not kidnapped and knew the driver who led the chase.

Police released the man and woman because there was no evidence to hold them, according to investigators.

Officers said they found a crowbar and long screwdriver in the suspect's vehicle.

The driver will be charged with convicted felon in possession of a weapon and felony evading in a motor vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

