There's nothing quite like experiencing the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.It's the one time a year where more than 3,000 trail riders come into town from all over Texas - a true sight if you're new to Houston. From the unique fried foods to crowd-pleasers like Mutton Bustin', there's plenty for newcomers to see.Watch the video above to learn what you need to know if you're going to the rodeo for the first time.