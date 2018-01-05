STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Here are some of the deals you can score at local gyms for 2018

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for a gym that could help you actually keep your New Year's resolutions to stay fit? Then you may want to take advantage of some of the deals offered now at local gyms.

Planet Fitness

At Planet Fitness, you can join for just a buck! Then it's just $10 a month for a standard membership. If you would like to bring a guest occasionally, the monthly membership is $21.99 a month, but you better act fast. This deal expires Jan. 10.

24 Hour Fitness

At 24 Hour Fitness, they are offering memberships without a sign-up fee! When you become a member, you will have access to two new programs geared to get you in shape fast.

Anytime Fitness

Some Anytime Fitness locations are offering one personal training session for new members, and the fee to join is only $1. Again, you have to act fast because this offer expires Jan. 12.

Equinox

For those that really need motivation, the sign-up fee at Equinox can be $300 to $500. However, if you get to the gym at least 12 times in the first month, that fee is refunded!

