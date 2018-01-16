For hunters, it's a wild world out there, and for visitors to the Houston Safari Club's Annual Worldwide Hunting Expo & Convention, it's about to get bigger.The Houston Safari Club is beginning the new year with a new home for its convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center.The organization says the migration has begun for this year's convention taking place from Jan. 26-28.At 104,000-square-feet, the new expo is going to open a whole new world of possibilities and a lot of fun for hunting enthusiasts."We are very excited about our move to the George R. Brown Convention Center and the tremendous expansion of our convention. We feel the new location and increased number of exhibitors will attract a much larger audience than in previous years," Betar said.In fact, Betar said this year's convention will have three times the space and two times the number of exhibitors seen at last year's event. Vendors are coming in from across the globe, from South Texas to South Africa, and from all points in between."The Convention truly is a celebration of wildlife, hunting and the great outdoors," says Betar. "There is something for everyone at this year's event."For 2018, the Houston Safari Club is also welcomingto headline their Friday and Saturday night banquets.The Bellamy Brothers, who have touched the hearts of millions with their heartfelt lyrics and music, are set to perform their greatest hits Friday evening at the Banquet & Hunting Awards Ceremony. Attendees of the Saturday evening gala will get to see country artist and adventure enthusiast Roger Creager take the stage.Having experienced his own adventures with snorkeling with wild dolphins, piloting his airplane to exotic lands, even climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Creager himself has a broad interest in this year's convention."The annual HSC Worldwide Hunting Expo & Convention is our largest fundraiser of the year and all events are open to the general public," Betar said. "Through funds raised at the various banquets, silent and live auctions and the expo, we are able to implement our mission to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation and the protection of hunter's rights."If you are anything like him, Betar says this year's event is one you can't afford to miss.