Massive fire collapses home on Harvey ravaged street

A home caught fire and collapsed Thursday in Humble.Thankfully, the occupants made it out just in time.It happened on the 11000 block of Maple Rock Drive around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters from surrounding areas teamed up to get it under control.Neighbors made it to the home before the firefighters. They called 911 and recorded video of the house while it was still standing.The family inside the home made it out safely and no one else was believed to be inside, firefighters said.Two vehicles outside the home were also damaged. The Red Cross was called in to help.Mimi Jones lives nearby. She said she rushed over and called 911. She said the house collapsed soon after the flames spread."Coming back from Harvey, this street flooded during Harvey, and to have to come back and fight a fire is kind of bad," Jones said.Firefighters said the house was undergoing repairs, but it's not yet clear how the fire started.