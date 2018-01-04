Massive fire collapses home on Harvey ravaged street

EMBED </>More Videos

Massive fire collapses home on Harvey ravaged street. (KTRK)

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A home caught fire and collapsed Thursday in Humble.

Thankfully, the occupants made it out just in time.

It happened on the 11000 block of Maple Rock Drive around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters from surrounding areas teamed up to get it under control.

Neighbors made it to the home before the firefighters. They called 911 and recorded video of the house while it was still standing.

The family inside the home made it out safely and no one else was believed to be inside, firefighters said.

Two vehicles outside the home were also damaged. The Red Cross was called in to help.

Mimi Jones lives nearby. She said she rushed over and called 911. She said the house collapsed soon after the flames spread.

"Coming back from Harvey, this street flooded during Harvey, and to have to come back and fight a fire is kind of bad," Jones said.

Firefighters said the house was undergoing repairs, but it's not yet clear how the fire started.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
firehurricane harveydestroyed homesHumble
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video