Country artist Cody Johnson 'overwhelmed' to play RodeoHouston again

Country artist Cody Johnson said his childhood dreams are all coming true with RodeoHouston's invitation to play in 2018. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For country musician Cody Johnson, 2018 is already shaping up to be an exciting year, especially after being tapped to perform at RodeoHouston.

Johnson was the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo's special guest at tonight's announcement of this year's lineup of performers.

"My phone is blowing up in my pocket. I've got texts from people I haven't heard from in years. Everyone just saw this," Johnson said. "I tried to put my phone down and walk away, but I don't think there'll be any walking away from this one tonight."

While the stage at NRG Stadium will be different this year, Johnson and his band got a little taste of performing for all of Houston in 2017.

Johnson stepped up to the mic when Old Dominion had to bow out after a death in the family.

"We had some really great accomplishments last year, but this one stood out above all else," Johnson said. "Now to be invited back, it makes us feel like we really left our mark and we did our job, so it's a great sense of accomplishment."

After 10 years on the road, Johnson said the invitation to play RodeoHouston is "amazing" because it's what he's worked for his entire music career.

The singer said he remembers being drawn to RodeoHouston as a kid and dreaming of becoming a big time star like Garth Brooks. Now he'll be on the same stage.

"You know, Garth Brooks has always been one of my idols, so to play on a year where he opens and closes it, that's as good as it gets for a guy who wanted to be him growing up," Johnson said. "To be a part of that is a little overwhelming."

While Johnson's band was unable to attend tonight's announcement as they prepare for The Music Fest in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, he said he's pretty sure they will find some time to celebrate this weekend.
