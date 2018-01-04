Oak Ridge HS coach nominated for prestigious NFL award

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --A football coach from Conroe ISD is up for a prestigious award after being nominated by the Houston Texans.
Oak Ridge High School assistant coach Brian Fitzgerald is a nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.
Each NFL team nominates one coach. Each coach is recognized for their character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, and commitment to player health.
The recipient of the award will be announced on Jan. 28.
