Duck Donuts in Houston offers custom, made-to-order donuts

From maple icing with bacon to hot fudge drizzle, Duck Donuts in Houston is serious about their donuts. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While you might have a lot of options for donuts in Houston, you probably haven't seen a shop quite like this.

Today we got our first look at Duck Donuts on West Holcombe in southwest Houston, where the owner promised more than just tasty treats but an experience for the whole family.

The shop said all of their donuts are made to order.

Customers who place an order can watch as their donuts are dropped into the fryer.

Then, you pick the toppings and get to enjoy a fresh, custom-made donut made when you order it.

Owners Peter and Alison Cunningham said they first experienced Duck Donuts during a vacation in North Carolina and decided to bring a franchise to Houston.

