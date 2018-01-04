SOCIETY

Milwaukee bus driver pulls over to help woman in labor

A bus driver in Milwaukee is getting national attention for helping a women who went into labor earlier this week.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
A bus driver in Milwaukee is getting national attention for helping a woman who went into labor last week.

Milwaukee County Transit System driver Tayetta Currin was on her route on Christmas Eve when she noticed a woman who appeared to need help and stopped to help her get on the bus, WISN reports.

"She told me she was going into labor and I just immediately got out of my chair and helped her," said Currin.

Currin, a mother of two, got the woman on the bus and seated, knowing the woman would not be able to stand long.

"She was crying and in pain," said Currin.

Currin called 911 and stopped her bus to wait for paramedics to arrive. They transported the woman to the hospital in stable condition.

Currin never learned the mother's name, and doesn't know if she had the baby. She had a message of blessing for the mother she helped:

"Well I hope everything is ok, and you reach out to us, and you let us know what's going on with you and the baby," she said.

