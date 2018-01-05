Deputies said they need your help finding an armed man who held up a couple outside a Whataburger restaurant.Crime Stoppers has just released this sketch of the suspect.Investigators said the violent robbery happened in the Whataburger parking lot on West Little York near I-45 back in December.A husband and wife told Harris County deputies they were going to eat when two Hispanic men approached them.The victims said the men were armed with a knife and a gun, and demanded their wallet and phone.When the victim handed over his belongings, he said the robbers tried to take his wife in their car.The victim said when he tried stopping the two men, they slit his throat and kicked him before taking off.If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.