Disney California Adventure throws magical celebration for Three Kings Day

Disney California Adventure is celebrating Three Kings Day with a big party! (KABC)

ANAHEIM, California --
Starting Thursday, there will be plenty of activities marking the Latin holiday, which is celebrated around the world.

In Mexico, Central and South America, the holiday is known as El Día de los Reyes Magos.

At Disney California Adventure, the holiday will be marked with music, dancing and traditional Latin treats and -- of course -- lots of Rosca de Reyes cake. Most of the activities will take place at Paradise Pier.

The celebration runs through Sunday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.

March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
