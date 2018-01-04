Disney California Adventure is celebrating Three Kings Day with a big party!Starting Thursday, there will be plenty of activities marking the Latin holiday, which is celebrated around the world.In Mexico, Central and South America, the holiday is known as El Día de los Reyes Magos.At Disney California Adventure, the holiday will be marked with music, dancing and traditional Latin treats and -- of course -- lots of Rosca de Reyes cake. Most of the activities will take place at Paradise Pier.The celebration runs through Sunday.