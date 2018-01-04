Former math teacher gets probation after having sex with student

EMBED </>More Videos

A former Dos Palos High School math teacher will serve several years' probation, and possibly a year in jail. (KFSN)

By
LOS BANOS, California --
A former Dos Palos High School math teacher will serve several years' probation, and possibly a year in jail after being accused of having sex with a student.

Craig Branstetter was arrested in January of last year and charged with unlawful sex with a minor, and sending harmful material.

He originally entered a not guilty plea but changed it to a 'no contest plea' in November, and was immediately sentenced to probation.

"We feel like this is a fair disposition for this case," said Merced County Deputy DA Harold Nutt.

Police reports state the victim told officers Branstetter was her current math teacher, and they exchanged social media accounts. The victim says she would send him pictures of her stomach after workouts, and he replied with lewd, and sexual pictures.

In the report, the victim says she and Branstetter had sex three times in his car.

Branstetter's attorney Jeff Hammerschmidt says he was evaluated to ensure he was not a threat to society, and as part of his plea deal, he will not have to register as a sex offender.

He says Merced County sheriff's authorities will decide whether Branstetter will serve his time in jail or through an electronic monitoring service.

"The reality is for a felony probation, a person can do a year in jail. There's numerous restrictions on the person's freedom, just because someone gets probation does not mean they got off easy," said Hammerschmidt.

Hammerschmidt says his client is expected to turn himself into authorities in February and does not have any plans to teach in the future.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sexual assaultu.s. & worldteacherteacher arrestedsex crime
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video