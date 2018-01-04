POLICE CHASE

Suspect arrested after leading police on chase through northeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect arrested after leading police on chase. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police have arrested a suspect following a 15-minute chase through northeast Houston.

The suspect was taken into custody after crashing at 7200 Helmers near Post.

Officers said they observed the driver involved in a drug deal around 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

When they approached him, the suspect took off.

The driver crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Helmers Street and Post Street.

Officers said they found cocaine in the suspect's vehicle.

During the chase, police said he threw clothing and other items out of his vehicle.

Officers spent about three hours at the scene and talking to witnesses involved in the crash.

Eyewitness News spoke to one as well and he described the moments after impact.

"I was checking myself first to see if I was injured or anything. I look out the door and I see cops stopping in front of us telling us, are we okay? Get out of the vehicle and everything," Adoni Ventura said. "Other than that, just seeing them pointing weapons at the suspect."

It is unsure how much cocaine was found in the suspect's vehicle.

No one was hurt in the crash.

No Houston Police Department vehicles were involved in the accident.

A cruiser did suffer a blowout tire during the chase, but no one was hurt.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
police chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE CHASE
Robbery suspects lead police chase with child in car
Suspect identified after stealing patrol car
Alleged thief arrested in driveway after 40-minute chase
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teen takes police on wild high-speed chase
Alleged MS-13 gang member accused of kidnapping teen
More police chase
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video