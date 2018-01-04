Houston police have arrested a suspect following a 15-minute chase through northeast Houston.The suspect was taken into custody after crashing at 7200 Helmers near Post.Officers said they observed the driver involved in a drug deal around 2:00 p.m. Thursday.When they approached him, the suspect took off.The driver crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Helmers Street and Post Street.Officers said they found cocaine in the suspect's vehicle.During the chase, police said he threw clothing and other items out of his vehicle.Officers spent about three hours at the scene and talking to witnesses involved in the crash.Eyewitness News spoke to one as well and he described the moments after impact."I was checking myself first to see if I was injured or anything. I look out the door and I see cops stopping in front of us telling us, are we okay? Get out of the vehicle and everything," Adoni Ventura said. "Other than that, just seeing them pointing weapons at the suspect."It is unsure how much cocaine was found in the suspect's vehicle.No one was hurt in the crash.No Houston Police Department vehicles were involved in the accident.A cruiser did suffer a blowout tire during the chase, but no one was hurt.